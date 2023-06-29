Health Training programme to transfer autologous stem cell transplantation The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion has been organising a training programme from June 12 to August 4 for autologous stem cell transplantation techniques for multiple myeloma in several hospitals nationwide.

Health Vietnam, Japan share experience in non-communicable disease prevention, control Bach Mai Hospital in collaboration with Medical Excellence Japan (MEJ) and Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on June 27 organised the 2nd Vietnam- Japan conference on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Health Vietnam, IOM advocate enhanced regional cooperation to improve migrants’ health Officials of Vietnam and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have voiced support for stronger cooperation in ASEAN to improve the access of migrants, especially transboundary ones, to healthcare services.

Health Vietnam needs to enhance vaccine production capacity: experts The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for countries to proactively boost vaccine manufacturing capacity and Vietnam is not an exception, according to experts.