Environment Hanoi police seize biggest bear bile haul Hanoi Police netted the largest haul of illegal bear bile in the country, according to a press release from the NGO Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on June 3.

Environment Ecological recovery, biodiversity protection solutions sought A conference seeking solutions to enhance efficiency of efforts to recover the ecological system and protect the biodiversity in Vietnam was held in both in-person and online format in Hanoi on June 3, as part of activities in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).

Environment Measures sought to facilitate offshore wind power development The Danish Embassy in Vietnam and the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) jointly held a conference in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss measures to promote the development of offshore wind power in Vietnam.