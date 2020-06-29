Society “For a Green Vietnam” video contest launched The portal of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) and the French Development Agency (AFD) co-launched the “For a Green Vietnam” video contest in Hanoi on June 29.

Society Deputy PM checks Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line project Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh conducted a fact-finding tour on June 29 to the construction site of the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line, one of the projects in HCM City using official development assistance (ODA).

Society Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

Society More than 280 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from France, Europe Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country worked with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and French agencies on June 28 and 29 to arrange a flight for more than 280 Vietnamese citizens in France and some other European countries to return to Vietnam.