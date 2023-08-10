Society Indian Film Festival to wow cinephiles As part of India’s Namaste Vietnam Festival, a film festival taking place from August 13-15 in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to wow cinephiles.

Society Regional minimum wage may increase in 2024: official Members of the National Wage Council agreed to propose increasing the regional minimum wage in 2024 at the council’s first meeting in 2023 on August 9.

Society Actions for Vietnamese AO victims Sixty-two years have passed since the US Army started to drop tens of millions of tons of the toxic chemical Agent Orange (AO) over Vietnam, but its catastrophic impact lingers to this day. Over the years, the Party and the State have paid due regard to care for and offer support to AO victims, helping them overcome the challenges and integrate into the community.

Society Vietnam marks first stop for Pacific Partnership 2023 The Pacific Partnership has returned to Tuy Hoa city in the south central coastal province of Phu Yen on August 9 to commence the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific.