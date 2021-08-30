Environment Measures sought to control tiger trading, conservation in Vietnam The People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature) on August 24 organised a seminar looking back on the captivity, trading, rescue and conservation of tigers in Vietnam after the recent seizure of 17 tigers in Nghe An province.

Environment Vietnam sets to significantly cut use of single-use plastics by 2025 Vietnam aims to use 100 percent of environmentally-friendly plastic bags and packaging at shopping malls and supermarkets by 2025, according to a project on strengthening management of plastic waste in Vietnam approved by Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh on July 22.

Environment Binh Phuoc releases rare animals back into the wild The animal rescue, conservation and development centre at the Bu Gia Map National Park has cooperated with the park's forest ranger force and the Bu Gia Map - Phuoc Long Forest Protection Department to release six animals to their natural habitat.

Environment Ninh Thuan to expand protection-forest cover The south-central province of Ninh Thuan this year plans to increase its forest-cover rate to nearly 50 percent, including 330 hectares of new special-use forest and protection-forest planted in response to climate change.