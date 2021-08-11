VABIOTECH - a leading vaccine manufacturer in Vietnam
When Vietnam recorded its first case of COVID-19 in early 2020, the company collaborated with the UK’s University of Bristol to do research on a potential viral-vector-based vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. In the photo: Researchers work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Young technicians work in the lab. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Taking samples for new vaccine research at VABIOTECH (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Researchers work on developing vaccine. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A technician takes samples to test the quality of cell suspension. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
A row of vaccine vials (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VABIOTECH is one of the leading companies in researching, manufacturing and trading vaccines and biological products in Vietnam. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
VABIOTECH owns and operates a system of facilities and equipment which meets international standards. (Photo: VNP/VNA)