– A concert opening with the theme of 'Valentine Concert - From Italy with Love' is scheduled to take place at the Hanoi Opera House on February 11 - 12, and again on April 15, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations.The concert to be staged by the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra and Vietnam Opera Ballet Orchestra will combine Italian classical music and jazz with a tribute to the great composer Ennio Morricone, Radio the Voice of Vietnam (VOV) reported.The function will also draw the participation of two Italian artists, saxophonist Enzo Favata and vibraphonist Pasquale Mirra.The event will be conducted by Fan Ting, a legendary violinist hailing from Hong Kong (China).Vietnamese artists joining in the concert include saxophonist Nguyen Bao Long and his band Jumpforjazz, soprano singer Dao To Loan, tenor singer Nguyen Anh Vu, and violinist Thanh Ha.The shows on February 11 - 12 will involve two parts: an opera and classical meets jazz. Maria Tripodi, Undersecretary of State to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will attend the show on February 11 to campaign for the nomination for Rome to host World Expo 2030.Furthermore, the concert hosted by the Hanoi Opera House on April 15 will feature classic opera works performed by leading international opera singers from both Italy and Hong Kong./.