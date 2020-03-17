Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese citizens from Europe
-
Three flights namely VN0054, VN0018 and VN0036 carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, land at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province, March 16 (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)
-
All flight crews, passengers and luggage are checked, supervised, disinfected before boarding and put under isolation at some places as prescribed (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
To ensure safety, all pilots and flight attendants are equipped with protective gears (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
To ensure safety, all pilots and flight attendants are equipped with protective gears (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
All flight crews, passengers are given health checkups before boarding (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
Passengers are not served with meals and other services on these flights (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
The aircrafts carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe are instructed to land at a separate location, ensuring no impact on the overall operation of the airport (Source: Vietnam Airlines)
-
Previously, Van Don International Airport also welcomed flights from COVID-19 hit areas such as China, the Republic of Korea, bringing Vietnamese citizens, including 2-month-old babies, home (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)