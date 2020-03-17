Hotline: (024) 39411349
Society

Van Don Airport receives Vietnamese citizens from Europe

Three flights of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, landed at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on March 16.
VNA

  • Three flights namely VN0054, VN0018 and VN0036 carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe, land at Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province, March 16 (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

  • All flight crews, passengers and luggage are checked, supervised, disinfected before boarding and put under isolation at some places as prescribed (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

  • To ensure safety, all pilots and flight attendants are equipped with protective gears (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

  • All flight crews, passengers are given health checkups before boarding (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

  • Passengers are not served with meals and other services on these flights (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

  • The aircrafts carrying 159 passengers, mostly Vietnamese citizens returning from Europe are instructed to land at a separate location, ensuring no impact on the overall operation of the airport (Source: Vietnam Airlines)

  • Previously, Van Don International Airport also welcomed flights from COVID-19 hit areas such as China, the Republic of Korea, bringing Vietnamese citizens, including 2-month-old babies, home (Photo: Vietnam Airlines)

