The unique exhibition features more than 900 masterpieces from legendary Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh, vividly highlighting his life and art through digital technologies combining sound and light.

On an area of 3,800 square metres, the exhibition is divided into 16 sections, including “Interactive Corridor”, “Vincent’s Land”, and “Vincent’s Field”.

Using the world’s most modern technologies and a huge amount of other equipment, the audience “enters” the life and world of art, recreating hundreds of classic works by the Dutch master through digital projection screens and virtual reality technology.

The exhibition is an intriguing destination in a series of events during the city’s third Tourism Week, helping stimulate travel demand among both domestic and foreign visitors.

It has also been successfully held in countries such as the US, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines./.

VNA