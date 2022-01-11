Various entities to be honoured at upcoming ASEAN Tourism Forum
Many Vietnamese entities will be honoured at this year’s ASEAN Tourism Awards in four out of the five categories, namely ASEAN Green Hotel Awards, ASEAN MICE Venue Awards, ASEAN Clean Tourist City Awards, and ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards, according to the organisers of the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2022.
"Live Fully in Vietnam" programme (Photo: VNA)
The prizes will be announced and presented within the framework of the forum to be held in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, from January 16 – 20, under the theme “a Community of Peace and Shared Future”.
It is the largest event within the ASEAN tourism cooperation framework. Vietnam will send a delegation to the forum.
ASEAN Tourism Forum 2022 to take place in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, from January 16 – 20 (Photo: organising board of the forum)The forum will feature a series of major events, such as the 25th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting, the Tourism Ministers Meetings between ASEAN and partner countries (China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India and Russia), the International Travel Expo TRAVEX, and the ASEAN Tourism Award Ceremony.
Vietnam’s pavilion at TRAVEX 2022 will be themed “Live Fully in Vietnam”, with the participation of popular tourist destinations, tour operators and luxurious hotels and resorts from the country.
The ATF was first organised in Kuala Lumpur in 1981. The event was hosted by Vietnam twice, in Hanoi in 2009 and in Quang Ninh in 2019.
According to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, ASEAN is one of Vietnam’s major sources of tourists. In 2019, tourist arrivals from ASEAN totaled nearly 2.1 million, mostly from Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Cambodia. The figure accounted for about 11.6 percent of the total number of foreign visitors to Vietnam./.