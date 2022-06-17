VBS hands over cash assistance to Sri Lanka people
The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Vietnam - Sri Lanka Friendship Association held a ceremony on June 17 to hand over cash assistance worth 1 billion VND (over 43,000 USD) to the government of Sri Lanka to help people in Sri Lanka overcome difficulties caused by the economic crisis.
Addressing the event, Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice Chairman of the VBS Executive Council, highlighted the long-lasting relations between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, saying that Buddhism is a bridge for cultural relations between the people of the two countries.
Vietnam and Sri Lanka also have many similarities in the history of struggling for national independence, he said, noting that the two countries always give each other sincere support.
In recent years, the Buddhism organisation and Government of Sri Lanka have actively supported the VBS in hosting the three United Nations Day of Vesak celebrations in 2008, 2014 and 2019.
Addressing the event, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Vietnam Prasanna Gamage appreciated the support of the Vietnamese people, Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers, expressing the hope that the assistance will help the Sri Lanka Government and people overcome immediate difficulties.
The assistance will be used to purchase medical equipment and medicines – items that are very lacking in this country, Gamage said./.