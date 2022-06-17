Society Friendship association grants scholarships for Cambodian students in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association presented 500 million VND (21,524 USD) worth of scholarships for Cambodian students in the city, during their recent get-together.

Society More remains of Vietnamese martyrs repatriated from Laos A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on June 16 to repatriate eight sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Society Seminar talks role of press in promoting education for girls from ethnic minority groups A seminar was held in Hanoi on June 16 by the UNESCO and “Ngay Nay” (Today) magazine run by the Vietnam Federation of UNESCO Associations to discuss the role of the press in the education of girls from ethnic minority groups.