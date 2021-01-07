Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association’s e-portal makes debut
The Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association’s e-portal makes debut (Screenshot)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Venezuela – Vietnam Friendship Association (CAVV) has launched an electronic portal at https://amistadvenviet.wordpress.com to promote communications on people-to-people diplomacy, Vietnamese culture and people, and the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.
The e-portal has columns on Vietnam, providing readers with President Ho Chi Minh’s Nhat Ky Trong Tu (Diary in Prison) in Spanish. It also published the first newsletter of the CAVV’s activities in recent times.
The development of the portal is part of efforts to improve the quality of and modernise methods of information transmission, meeting requirements on timely provision of information on major activities and events between the two countries, contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image to partners and friends in Venezuela.
It is also a forum for Venezuelans who love Vietnam to get insights into the Southeast Asian nation and make interactions, thus further strengthening traditional friendship between the two peoples.
Chairman of the CAVV Carolus Wimmer, in an open letter to introduce the e-portal, thanked members of the association for their contributions and efforts to put the portal into operation.
He expressed his hope that the portal will be introduced widely to friends worldwide, becoming a reliable information venue for readers in Venezuela, Latin America and around the world.
Established on October 22, 2020, the CAVV aims to bolster the development and exchange of initiatives and experience on the foundation of the countries’ comprehensive partnerships, and realise cooperation chances between the two nations across all fields./.