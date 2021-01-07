Society Hanoi: unnecessary festivals could be cancelled amid COVID-19 Unnecessary festivals could be cancelled during 2021 festive season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said Director of the Hanoi municipal Department of Culture and Sports To Van Dong on January 6.

Society Some 1.7 million blood units donated in 2020 The Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation, said it had received approximately 1.7 million units of blood in 2020, which helped millions of patients, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vietnam Airlines asks passengers to fill in compulsory health declaration National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has requested passengers on domestic flights to fill in compulsory health declaration within 24 hours before departure, given rising travel demand during the Lunar New Year festival 2021 and amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Government Portal marks 15th anniversary A ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 6 to mark the 15th anniversary of the Government Portal (VGP).