Politics Infographic Strengthening Mekong-RoK cooperation The Mekong-RoK cooperation was initiated at the 13th ASEAN-RoK Summit on October 29, 2010 when Korean President Lee Myung-bak proposed organising the Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Politics Associations seek measures to foster Vietnam-Thailand friendship The 10th joint conference of the Vietnam-Thailand Friendship Association and the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association took place in Da Lat city, the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, on November 27.

Politics Vietnam congratulates Laos on 44th National Day Chargé d' affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Nguyen Thanh Tung led a delegation to visit the Lao Foreign Ministry and the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee to extend congratulations on the country’s 44th National Day (December 2,1975-2019).

Politics PM attends first Mekong – RoK Summit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the first Mekong – Republic of Korea (RoK) Summit in the RoK city of Busan on November 27.