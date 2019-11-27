Venezuelan ambassador honoured with academy’s insignia
At the award ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi-based Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) on November 27 presented the “For the cause of political theory training” insignia to Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, in recognition of his contributions to the academy’s political theory training.
The insignia, the noblest award of the academy, was handed over to the ambassador by Associate Professor and Dr. Nguyen Viet Thao, HCMA Deputy Director.
Speaking at the ceremony, Thao lauded contributions by Jorge Rondon Uzcategui, the first Venezuelan ambassador to Vietnam, to the fine relationship between the two countries.
The diplomat has created optimal conditions for the academy to fully access information about the revolution in Venezuela and left-wing movements in Latin America, among others, he said.
Ambassador Jorge has helped to tighten solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese Government and people and their foreign counterparts, Thao stressed.
For his part, the Venezuelan diplomat applauded the ideal learning environment of the academy, thanked Vietnamese people for their support to Venezuela during the hard time, and affirmed the close friendship between the two countries.
He said he will always serve as an ambassador to promote the image of Vietnamese land and people to the world./.