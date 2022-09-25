Venice exhibition introduces land, people of Vietnam
A photo exhibition has been underway in Venice, Italy to introduce the nation, people and festivals of Vietnam to local friends on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (middle) addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) - A photo exhibition has been underway in Venice, Italy to introduce the nation, people and festivals of Vietnam to local friends on the occasion of the country's 77th National Day.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung thanked the administration of Venice for supporting the organisation of the event, which helps foster mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Vietnam and Italy as well as Venice in particular.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the Italy-Vietnam Friendship Association in Veneto region Renato Darsie said that the event contributes to strengthening the bilateral partnership not only in the field of culture but also economy and politics, while foster the solidarity between people of both sides.
He also praised the role of the Vietnam House of Culture in Venice in promoting the culture of Vietnam.
A number of cultural activities were also held, including performances of "Quan ho" (love duet), which has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage.
On the occasion, Pham Hoang Thu from Breton company in Italy presented the Vietnam House of Culture a number of equipment serving its operations.
Earlier, Ambassador Hung had a working session with Paola Mar, a member of the city Council and representatives from universities in Venice to discuss preparations for the Vietnam Week, which aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Italy diplomatic relations in 2023./.