Illustrative image (Photo: VFF)



At the online meeting on August 21, the executive committee of the VFF agreed with the proposal to end the 2021 professional football season. This was the opinion of the VFF’s chairman Le Khanh Hai and was agreed by all members of the executive committee.



This option would reduce financial losses for clubs and better prepare for the next season, and is suitable in the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.



The VFF asked the VPF to organise an online conference with V.League 1 and V.League 2 to consider stopping the tournament and bring forward a specific plan in deciding the championship winning and relegation teams.



At present, Hoang Anh Gia Lai are leading the top division, two points ahead of Viettel, but the national premier league has still not yet completed phase one.



Currently, the V.League 1 is in a state of temporary suspension until February 2022. This has caused a lot of controversy after many teams disagreed with this decision of VPF./.

VNA