Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has sent his warmest congratulations to the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) regarding the recent success of the 11th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) for the 2021-2026 tenure.

In the letter, Man expressed his delight at the great and comprehensive achievements of historical significance the fraternal Lao people have reaped after more than three decades of renewal and the five-year implementation of the Resolution adopted by the 10th Congress of the LPRP and the eighth socio-economic development plan for the 2016-2020 period, which, he said, have constantly nurtured the strength of the Lao revolution and elevated Laos' prestige and position in the international arena.

He congratulated Saysomphone Phomvihane on being re-elected as a Politburo member of the LPRP (11th tenure) and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the new Politburo and the LPRP Central Committee, the Lao people will reap even greater achievements in the process of national construction and defence and successfully realise goals and political tasks set by the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the LPRP.

On the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2021, he wished leaders and staff at the LFNC Central Committee good health, happiness, and success. "May the friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, and between the VFF and LFNC, last forever," he wrote./.