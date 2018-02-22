President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man works with the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA)(Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 22 visited the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics – two member organisations of the VFF.Praising the outcomes of collaboration between the VFF and the VUSTA, Man noted that the union has effectively implemented joint projects between the two sides.He acknowledged the VUSTA’s contributions, expressing his wish for more bilateral cooperation programmes to capitalise on capacity of intellectuals and scientists in science-technology, education-training, and environment-climate change adaptation.The VFF and the VUSTA should work together to compile outstanding works and publications, and to launch the Vietnam Innovation Golden Book.Visiting the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics, Man expressed his delight at the work done by the committee in promoting policy and law abidance, and patriotic campaigns among VFF’s members.He lauded the committee’s participation in charity activities, human resources training, and environmental protection.Man said in the coming time, the committee must continue its contributions to increasing public awareness of the government’s policies and consolidating national solidarity.-VNA