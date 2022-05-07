President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien has sent a letter of congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers nationwide on the occasion of the Buddha’s 2,566th birthday.



In the letter, Chien extended his best wishes to all Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns and followers, expressing his hope that they will enjoy a peaceful festival.



Over the past years, Buddhists nationwide have always stood side by side with the Party, State and VFF in the COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control, participated in the new-style rural area development, charity and humanitarian activities, environmental protection and well implement patriotic emulation campaigns launched by the VFF, thereby helping the country put the pandemic under control, resuming and developing the economy sustainably in new normal, he said.



The VFF leader lauded the important contributions that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has made to fostering the national great unity bloc and national construction and defence.



As this year’s Buddha’s birthday takes place in the context that VBS is organising the Buddhist Congresses in provinces and cities towards the 9th National Buddhist Congress for the 2022 – 2027 tenure, Chien asked the VBS and Buddhist followers in and outside the country to uphold the sound tradition of Buddhism and contribute to the success of the Buddhist Congresses at all levels as well as the process of national construction and realising the aspiration for a prosperous and happy nation./.