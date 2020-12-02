VFF President extends congratulations on 45th National Day of Laos
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has offered congratulations to the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) on the 45th National Day of Laos (December 2) and the 100th birth anniversary of late President Kaysone Phomvihane (December 13).
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
In the congratulatory message sent to Xaysomphone Phomvihane - Politburo member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of the LFNC, Man expressed his delight that over the last 45 years, under the LPRP’s clear-sighted leadership and the LFNC’s gathering of patriotic Lao people, the country has obtained a number of enormous successes in national construction and defence.
The two nations should be proud of the formation and development of their special and rare relationship, he noted.
The friendship and solidarity between the two Parties and the two States as well as the faithful and close-knit ties between the two peoples were built by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Kaysone Phomvihane, he wrote, adding that they have been treasured and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ leaders and peoples.
The VFF President went on to say that President Kaysone Phomvihane is a great and close friend of the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, and he is also a bright moral example and a great revolutionary respected by people around the world.
Concluding the message, he wished the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos will be durable and sustainable forever./.