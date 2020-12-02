Politics Congratulations on Laos’ National Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan sent messages of congratulations to their Lao counterparts on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Laos’ National Day on December 2.

Health Vietnam, Japan reinforce cooperation in military medicine Vietnam and Japan sought ways to step up cooperation in military medicine in the time ahead during an online working session on November 30.

Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 30 sent congratulations to Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. on his election as President of the US.

Politics NA Chairwoman visits Military Zone 4 Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 1 urged Military Zone 4 to make greater efforts, optimise the opportunities, and overcome the difficulties in order to complete the targets of national construction and defence in the new circumstances.