Do Van Chien and Wang Guosheng (fifth and sixth from right) and delegates of VFF and CPPCC at the reception (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) wants to discuss with the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) the building and signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to step up their cooperative ties in the coming time, said President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien.

During a reception in Hanoi on September 19 for Chairman of the Economic Affairs Committee of the CPPCC Wang Guosheng, Chien stressed that both the VFF and CPPCC play a very important role in the political and social life of their respective countries, especially in pooling the strength of the entire people and gathering social forces and resources, both domestic and foreign, for national development.

He noted that in recent years, the relations between the two organisations have achieved positive results, evidenced by the regular exchange of visits and meetings of their leaders and increased cooperation and exchanges between VFF and CPPCC chapters in localities along the shared border.

According to Chien, following the working trip of a high-level VFF delegation to China in July, the VFF Central Committee is studying experiences of the CPPCC in enhancing social monitoring and feedback, engaging in the building of the Party and the Government, and various forms and methods of collecting and reflecting the opinions of the people to relevant State management agencies.

Wang, for his part, said his visit aims to study the international occupation shift in Vietnam. He expressed hope that through discussions, the mutual understanding and friendship between CPPCC and VFF will be strengthened, contributing to the development of friendly relations between the two countries and their people in particular.

He wished that in the near future, Vietnam and China would continue bolstering economic and trade cooperation, especially in areas such as energy, infrastructure, transportation and mining. They should also work together to build innovative and high-value supply chains in various industries, Wang said./.