Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (second from the right and Cuban officials (Source: VNA)

– Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh on July 9 held talks with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro and Chairman of the Cuban State Council and the Council of Minister Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana.Thinh, who is paying an official visit to Cuba from July 8 to 11, reiterated that Vietnam always treasures long-standing relations with Cuba and has been consistent in further strengthening the friendship, solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples.Vietnam will always stay by the Cuban side in safeguarding, building and developing the country and support the ending of the US embargo against Cuba, Thinh said.The two sides recalled the historical landmarks in the Vietnam – Cuba ties and special contributions by President Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro to the relations before discussing the importance of the two countries’ cooperation in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960).Cuban leaders, for their part, thanked Vietnam for its solidarity with and support for the revolution of Cuba, especially in the current context.The two sides agreed to coordinate in implementing agreements reached by their leaders in recent visits to both countries and deepening the relations, effectively contributing to the development of the nations.The same day, Thinh and her high-ranking entourage visited the two countries’ joint project on rice production.The Vice President later joined Cuban Minister of Culture Alpidio Alonso Grau in the opening ceremony of the Vietnamese Cultural Days in Cuba, aimed at increasing mutual understanding between the two nations and marking the 60th anniversary of the diplomatic ties. – VNA