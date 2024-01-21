Politics Vietnamese ambassador highlights growing Vietnam-Germany relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh has highlighted the growing relationship between Vietnam and Germany during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the state visit to the Southeast Asian nation by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse from January 23-24.

Politics President Steinmeier’s visit highly anticipated by Vietnamese people in Germany The Vietnamese community in Germany are delighted at the coming state visit to Vietnam by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thinh, head of the research group at TU Dortmund University and Standing Vice Chairman of the federation of Vietnamese people associations in the European nation.

Politics German President’s Vietnam visit - a testament to close bilateral ties, friendship: former diplomat Former German Ambassador to Vietnam Rolf Schulze has said that the coming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his spouse is a testament to the close bilateral relations and friendship between the two countries.

Politics Border cities of Vietnam, China enjoy fruitful relations Mong Cai city in Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh obtained many major achievements in all fields of cooperation with neighbouring Dongxing city of China’ Guangxi province in 2023, and hopes to enhance bilateral ties in the time ahead, a local official has said.