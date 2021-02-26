Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh (third from right) presents the title of "People’s Doctor" to five lecturers of the Hanoi Medical University (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Hanoi on February 26 to present the title of "People’s Doctor" to five lecturers of the Hanoi Medical University on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27). – A ceremony was held in Hanoi on February 26 to present the title of "People’s Doctor" to five lecturers of the Hanoi Medical University on the occasion of the Vietnamese Doctors’ Day (February 27).

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented the title of "People’s Doctor" to Associate Prof. Dr. Tran Huu Binh; Associate Prof, Dr. Doan Quoc Hung; Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Quang Tuan; Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Uoc, and Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Kim Viet. They are former and incumbent leaders of important faculties and institutes of different central hospitals.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that the doctors receiving the title have shown excellent talent, knowledge, ethics and personality of a doctor and a teacher.

He expressed his hope that amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hanoi Medical University will show strong performance in enhancing the quality of personnel training for health sector of Hanoi and the whole country, while conducting research for new technologies for the sector.

Associate Prof. Dr. Doan Quoc Hung, Vice Principal of the Hanoi Medical University, said that he is proud of his contributions to the health sector and the caring for people’s health and the community as a doctor and a teacher.

On the occasion, the title of "Excellent Doctors" was also awarded to 12 other lecturers of the Hanoi Medical University.

The titles of "People’s Doctor" and "Excellent Doctor" aim to honour doctors with outstanding talent and professional ethics, which will be presented to eligible doctors once a year./.

VNA