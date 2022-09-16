Vice President stresses importance of better care for children in need
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on September 16 highlighted the need to mobilise all resources to help children living in difficulty to develop comprehensively.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (standing) speaks at the meeting of the National Fund for Vietnamese Children Sponsorship Council on September 16. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on September 16 highlighted the need to mobilise all resources to help children living in difficulty to develop comprehensively.
Speaking at the National Fund for Vietnamese Children (NFVC) Sponsorship Council’s meeting, Xuan, who is also President of the council, appreciated the contributions made by the council’s members, businesses, sponsors and donors to the VFVC.
Since the beginning of this year, the fund has mobilised 58 billion VND (2.45 million USD), and provided assistance for over 65,000 children. It is striving to fulfil its yearly targets of collecting 100 billion VND and supporting 100,000 children this year.
She asked the NFVC to reform its money-raising activities and use the funds next year to achieve more effective and substantive results in child care and protection.
It is also necessary to seek suitable methods to honour donors who have made great and long-lasting contributions to the fund, she added./.