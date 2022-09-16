Society President meets with international scientists President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on September 16 for a number of international scientists and Nobel laureates who are in Vietnam to attend the “Science, Ethics and Human Development” conference within the framework of the 13th Meet Vietnam programme.

Society Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint border patrol Border guards stationed in Vietnam’s northernmost province of Ha Giang and officers from a border checkpoint in China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on September 16.

Society Vietnamese students get smarter with new Smart Grid Lab The Industrial University of HCM City (IUH) has launched the first Smart Grid Lab in Vietnam, giving 350 students a year the opportunity to build the skills they need to address the power network challenges of the future.

Society Potential remains of US serviceman missing in action handed over The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) on September 16 handed over a set of remains possibly belonging to a US serviceman who went missing during the war in Vietnam.