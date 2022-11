Politics NA Chairman meets Cambodian Senate President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with Cambodian Senate President Samdech Say Chhum in Phnom Penh on November 19, as part of his official visit to Cambodia and attendance to the 43rd ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-43).

Politics Vietnam treasures friendship with Cambodia: NA Chairman Vietnam always treasures and stays determined to consolidate the fine neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive, long-term and sustainable cooperation with Cambodia, said National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics President wraps up Thailand visit, APEC meeting attendance President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 19, successfully concluding his official visit to Thailand and attendance in the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

Politics Ministry enhances professional, strategic cooperation with Thai partners A high-ranking delegation of the Ministry of Public Security led by Deputy Minister Le Quoc Hung has had a series of meetings with leaders of Thailand’s judicial and security bodies to foster related joint works, while accompanying President Nguyen Xuan Phuc during his November 16-19 trip to the nation.