Politics Ministry of Public Security's cooperation with Thai agencies produces practical results: official The Ministry of Public Security's ties with Thai agencies like the Royal Thai Police, National Security Council, and Ministry of Justice have been sustained and consolidated, bringing about practical outcomes, said Minister To Lam while receiving the new Thai Ambassador to Vietnam, Nikorndej Blankura in Hanoi on August 5.

Politics ​Switzerland's National Day, diplomatic ties with Vietnam celebrated in Hanoi A ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 5 evening to celebrate Switzerland's 730th National Day (1291-2021) and the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic relations (1971-2021) with the attendance of Swiss Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.

Politics ASEAN, partners appreciate Vietnam’s ideas, proposals: Spokeswoman Vietnam’s ideas and proposals at the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Related Meetings have been supported by ASEAN member states and partners thanks to their appropriateness, activeness and practicality, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang told the ministry’s online press briefing on August 5.

Politics Swiss Vice President pays official visit to Vietnam Switzerland’s vice President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is paying an official visit to Vietnam from August 4 - 6.