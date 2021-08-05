Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosts reception for Swiss counterpart
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception on August 5 for Vice President and Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties.
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (right) and Vice President and Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan hosted a reception on August 5 for Vice President and Foreign Minister of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis, who is on an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Switzerland diplomatic ties.
Appreciating the outcomes between Ignazio Cassis and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Vice President Xuan thanked Switzerland for its continued provision of ODA for Vietnam.
She affirmed that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for the two countries to expand investment cooperation to fields with good potential.
The Vice President also valued the timely support of the Swiss Government for Vietnam in times of difficulties, and asked Switzerland to help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccines.
Vice President Ignazio Cassis stressed that Switzerland attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam in the context of Vietnam’s rising role and prestige in the region and the world.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s response to the latest resurgence of the COVID-19 and informed that the Swiss Government had decide to provide Vietnam with emergency aid of 500,000 kits of rapid test kits, 300,000 anti-bacterial masks and 30 ventilators.
The Swiss Vice President also thanked Vietnam for supporting stronger cooperation between Switzerland and the ASEAN.
The two Vice Presidents took the occasion to discuss measures to promote bilateral relations, including the resumption of delegation exchanges, especially high-ranking delegations.
The Swiss official said President Guy Parmelin hopes President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will early make an official visit to Switzerland so that the two sides can reach agreement on major orientations for bilateral cooperation.
The two sides also looked into the prospect of an early conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EFTA in which Switzerland is a member.
The two sides agreed to cooperate closely and support each other at multilateral forums, and reiterated the importance of maintaining navigation and overflight freedom in the East Sea, while highlighting the need for observance of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in the region and the world as a whole./.
Appreciating the outcomes between Ignazio Cassis and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Vice President Xuan thanked Switzerland for its continued provision of ODA for Vietnam.
She affirmed that Vietnam will create favourable conditions for the two countries to expand investment cooperation to fields with good potential.
The Vice President also valued the timely support of the Swiss Government for Vietnam in times of difficulties, and asked Switzerland to help Vietnam access COVID-19 vaccines.
Vice President Ignazio Cassis stressed that Switzerland attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam in the context of Vietnam’s rising role and prestige in the region and the world.
He spoke highly of Vietnam’s response to the latest resurgence of the COVID-19 and informed that the Swiss Government had decide to provide Vietnam with emergency aid of 500,000 kits of rapid test kits, 300,000 anti-bacterial masks and 30 ventilators.
The Swiss Vice President also thanked Vietnam for supporting stronger cooperation between Switzerland and the ASEAN.
The two Vice Presidents took the occasion to discuss measures to promote bilateral relations, including the resumption of delegation exchanges, especially high-ranking delegations.
The Swiss official said President Guy Parmelin hopes President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will early make an official visit to Switzerland so that the two sides can reach agreement on major orientations for bilateral cooperation.
The two sides also looked into the prospect of an early conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the EFTA in which Switzerland is a member.
The two sides agreed to cooperate closely and support each other at multilateral forums, and reiterated the importance of maintaining navigation and overflight freedom in the East Sea, while highlighting the need for observance of international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), thus contributing to a peaceful and stable environment for development in the region and the world as a whole./.