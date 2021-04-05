Business Vietnam Int’l Travel Mart set for May The annual Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2021 will take place in Hanoi from May 5 to 8 with the theme “New Normal - New Opportunities”, a press conference in the capital on April 5 heard.

Business Imports of automobiles accelerate in March The import of automobiles increased dramatically in March, according to figures released by the General Department of Customs (GDC).

Business Agriculture export value up 20 percent in Q1 Vietnam exported 10.61 billion USD worth of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in the first quarter of 2021, up 19.7 percent compared to the same period last year.

Business Binh Dinh: All fishing ships must obtain food safety certificates by end of June All fishing ships in Binh Dinh must obtain food safety certificates by the end of June as part of efforts to enhance the quality of fishery products caught by the south-central province's fishing fleet, according to a local agricultural official.