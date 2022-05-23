Society Over 100 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.

Society Russian man jailed for seven months for cannabis possession The People's Court of Binh Thuan province on May 23 handed a seven-month prison sentence to a Russian man for illegal possession of narcotics.

Society Vietnam, Canada red cross societies eye long-term cooperation The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) and its Canadian counterpart have agreed to support each other in humanitarian activities and look towards a long-term cooperation agreement in the time ahead.

Society Infographic PAPI index of five centrally-governed cities The Vietnam Provincial Governance and Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI) is the country’s largest, annual, citizen-centric, nationwide policy monitoring tool. PAPI captures citizens’ experiences and perceptions to benchmark the performance and quality of policy implementation and service delivery of all 63 provincial governments in Vietnam.