Vietheart Summer Camp 2022 to be held in Czech Republic
The 8th summer camp of Vietnamese youth in Europe “Vietheart Summer Camp 2022” will take place in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 18-21, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam youth and student associations in the country on May 22.
The camp will be hosted by the standing board of the Union of Vietnamese Youth and Student in Europe and the Vietnam Youth and Student Association after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is part of the activities to implement the resolution of the Congress to establish the Vietnamese Youth and Student Union in Europe in November 2021 in Paris.
The event aims to connect and create a playground for Vietnamese youth and students in Europe in sci-tech research, offering a venue for students from European countries to discuss and share experience as well as advantages and disadvantages in youth activities and student movements in countries.
The camp is hoped to be attended by excellent individuals from the Vietnamese youth and student associations in Austria, Poland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Spain, and Vietnam.
Seminars, group discussions, photo exhibitions, team games, and sports competitions will be arranged during the event, contributing to strengthening the connection and bettering knowledge about the culture, history, geography of Vietnam and European countries, and Vietnamese language skills for Vietnamese young people and students living, studying and working in European countries./.