Business PM orders speeding up national important transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked ministries and localities to speed up the progress of national important transport projects.

Business Amazon Global Selling offers consultancy at VIFA ASEAN 2023 A series of consultancy presentations from Amazon experts were offered at the Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2023 (VIFA ASEAN 2023) held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Tax authorities to cut at least 20% of compliance costs related to business activities The General Department of Taxation (GDT) has said that it guaranteed to reduce and simplify at least 20% of regulations and cut at least 20% of compliance costs related to business activities and eliminate unnecessary regulations by 2025.