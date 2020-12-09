Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet has announced the year’s biggest promotion campaign, offering passengers chances to fly marvellously in leaders’ style and win big gifts worth up to tens of billion dong, as the budget airline wants to spread positive inspirations and inspire greatness to everyone to celebrate the new year 2021.

With passengers always the priority in its development plans, Vietjet not only offers safe and quality flights, but also wishes to spread a new positive spirit, looking forward to a bright future despite the impacts of a pandemic never seen before in human history.

The campaign themed “Fly high, Win a car, Enjoy the festive season, Let’s Vietjet!” is for all passengers buying tickets from December 9, 2020 to February 20, 2021 on website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile apps and other booking channels.

With each Eco – Deluxe – SkyBoss ticket bought, passengers will have 01, 02 and 03 times respectively to participate in weekly lucky number draws as well as the opportunity to win the final prize of the promotion campaign.

The more tickets you buy, the greater the chance of winning the final prize – a car worth up to 1.5 billion VND. Every week during the promotion, Vietjet will draw lucky numbers to award weekly prizes including unlimited flight cards Power Pass SkyBoss (worth 68,999,000 VND), savings books worth 6,800,000 VND, 2 days 1 night vouchers at a 5-star resort, domestic return air tickets; and more.

Detailed information of the promotion can be found at website www.vietjetair.com.

With the mission of carrying smiles and happiness to all passengers, Vietjet has continuously created new services.

Vietjet pioneers in serving the passengers’ demands, contributes to the nation’s tourism recovery and economic development as well as spreads Vietnam’s image of a safe, beautiful, hospitable and welcoming country, while being ready to welcome customers from around the world as soon as the pandemic is under control.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.