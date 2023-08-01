Vietjet has consistently demonstrated a commitment to conducting emergency landings to assist passengers in need.(Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet flight VJ083 from Ho Chi Minh City to Brisbane on July 31 made an emergency landing at Darwin airport in Australia to seek medical aid for a passenger who experienced health issues.



The flight crew acted swiftly to provide in-flight emergency medical care to the Australian passenger, who was born in 1954. The pilot then made the decision to divert the aircraft to Darwin in order to ensure the passenger receive immediate medical help.



Upon landing at Darwin airport at 18:30 local time, after a flight duration of 4 hours and 40 minutes, the passenger was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The crew and airline staff collaborated closely with airport and medical authorities to ensure the passenger receive the necessary care and attention. The passenger's health condition stabilised after receiving timely medical assistance, and his family sent deep thanks to the crew.



Following refueling in Darwin, the flight resumed its journey to Brisbane, ultimately landing safely at 21:55 in the evening local time.



Reflecting on the decision to divert the flight, the captain expressed his emotion, stating, "In my tens of thousands of flying hours as a captain, I am continually filled with emotions when my decision can provide timely support to passengers. My colleagues and I always strive to serve passengers to the best of our abilities and prioritize their safety and well-being."



Vietjet has consistently demonstrated a commitment to conducting emergency landings to assist passengers in need, regardless of the potential costs and disruptions associated with such decisions. The airline maintains a steadfast dedication to passenger safety and well-being as its utmost priority./.

