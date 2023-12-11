Vietjet launched new routes to Indonesia, RoK
Passengers on the Phu Quoc - Busan air route (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Carrier Vietjet Air on December 10 launched two new international routes connecting Hanoi and Indonesia’s Jakarta, and Phu Quoc and the Republic of Korea’s Busan as year-end travel season heats up.
There are four round-trips a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on the Hanoi-Jakarta route, with a flight time of more than four hours per leg.
Meanwhile, the airline operates seven return flights on the Phu Quoc-Busan route, with a flight duration of 5 hours and 30 minutes.
Hanoi and the pearl island of Phu Quoc in the south are among the top tourist destinations in Vietnam, renowned for their unique cultural features, scenic landscapes, and diverse cuisine, while Jakarta is a leading metropolis not only in Indonesia but also in South East Asia, and the RoK's Busan is the largest coastal city and a major seaport of the region and the world.
According to a Vietjet representative, the new routes are opened for Vietjet to take advantage of the year-end travel season.
On the occasion, Vietjet is giving away millions of promotional tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) until December 12, 2023, for all domestic and international routes. Besides, passengers also have opportunities to receive e-vouchers valued up to 500,000 VND (20.66 USD) for their next bookings.
When flying with Vietjet, passengers also receive complimentary SkyCare insurance, experience flights on new aircraft with professional and dedicated crews, and enjoy delicious hot and fresh meals.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.