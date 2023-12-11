Business Farm exports to China expected to continue uptrend After a period of stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many farm produce of Vietnam have recorded speedy growth in export to China so far this year and the shipments are predicted to keep increasing in the time ahead.

Business Ca Mau province opens first shrimp festival The southernmost province of Ca Mau on December 10 kicked off its first-ever shrimp festival, which is hoped to help affirm Ca Mau shrimp brand and promote the local shrimp in particular and Vietnamese shrimp in general.

Business Long An, Japan cooperate in human resources training The Mekong Delta province of Long An will continue its cooperation with Japan in the training of high-quality technical human resources and the attraction of the Japanese investment to the locality, Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Van Duoc said on December 10.

Business US chip giant aims to set up centre in Vietnam Nvidia wishes to establish a base in Vietnam as it views the Southeast Asian nation as its home, President and CEO of the US chip giant Jensen Huang told Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at their meeting in Hanoi on December 10.