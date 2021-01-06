Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - New-age carrier Vietjet has been listed in “the World’s Top 10 Safest & Best Low-Cost Airlines 2021” by AirlineRatings, the world’s famous airline safety and product rating website.



The list also includes Ryanair, EasyJet, Frontier, Wizz and Westjet.



AirlineRatings also rated Vietjet at seven-star level, the highest ranking for aviation safety in the world for three consecutive years now.



In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings took into account a comprehensive range of factors including records of safety compliance and incident handling. Especially for this year, the airline’s COVID-19 prevention rating is also taken into consideration.



According to AirlineRatings Editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas, all these airlines are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation and the operational excellence.



“Vietjet has a very modern fleet of aircraft and operationally is now up there with the very best. That is great news for the traveling public in and tourists in Vietnam and the region,” said Thomas.



AirlineRatings, known for its ranking of aviation safety and product, keeps tabs on 385 airlines across the globe using its unique seven-star rating system. It has been used by millions of passengers in the world and has become the industry standard. AirlineRatings also previously awarded Vietjet the “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline for 2020”.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.



As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019.



The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

