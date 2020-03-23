Vietjet offers passengers free COVID-19 insurance
Budget airline Vietjet is offering free COVID-19 insurance to all passengers flying on its domestic flights from March 23 to June 30.
Vietjet cabin crew (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)
SKY COVID CARE offers coverage ranging from 20 million VND (853 USD) to 200 million VND for all passengers regardless of nationality and age.
Passengers are eligible for insurance coverage and benefits from Vietjet within 30 days starting at 00:01 of the flight date, regardless of how the passengers become infected with the disease, Vietjet said in a statement.
Those who purchased tickets before March 23 and travel within the effectiveness period are also covered.
Once passengers are confirmed positive for the coronavirus, subject to a test approved by the Ministry of Health of Vietnam, and treated at a hospital or at an authorised medical camp in Vietnam, they are eligible to claim.
Tens of billions of VND for the insurance premiums will be covered entirely by Vietjet.
In order to be eligible for insurance coverage, passengers need to provide all information in accordance with Vietjet’s terms and conditions when purchasing tickets and using aviation services; and comply with all regulations on disease prevention and control of Vietjet as well as the Ministry of Health and authorities.
Further information is available on the carrier's official website www.vietjetair.com./.