A Vietjet aircraft (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Hanoi, (VNA) - Celebrating the national holidays of April 30 - May 1, Vietjet offers customers an all-inclusive ticket price of only 468,000 VND on all flight routes across Vietnam.

During the three golden days from April 19 to April 21, Vietjet offers nearly 468,000 promotional tickets with the price from only 468,000 VND including taxes and fees for the flight time from April 20 to December 31.

Passengers on a Vietjet flight (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Buying Eco tickets to fly with Vietjet to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat from now until April 25, customers will also receive free 20kg of checked baggage in addition with 7kg hand luggage. Many other products, preferential services such as nine fresh and delicious hot meals, spacious empty seats, and attractive souvenirs are available for customers to choose.

With diverse and convenient flight options, stable flight times, Vietjet is always ready to offer the best services for people and visitors, bringing great flying experiences on modern aircraft with comfy seats, friendly cabin crews, and many unique cultural and artistic activities of the new-age carrier at an altitude of 10,000m. Travellers can book tickets on Vietjet's official sales channels at website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app, or official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/vietjetvietnam (section "Booking").

A group of cabin attendants of Vietjet (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

Vietjet has been certified with the seven-stars rating for COVID-19 compliance. Customers are advised to fully comply with the mandatory health declaration via https://tokhaiyte.vn, save and show the information upon checking in at airports as well as wearing face masks during the flight to protect oneself and the community.

Passengers on a Vietjet flight (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

VNA