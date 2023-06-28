Vietnam a model for developing countries: Cuban diplomat
Former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Fredesmán Turró González has affirmed that Vietnam has become a model for developing countries, especially for those on the transition period to socialism.
Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency in Havana, Fredesmán emphasised that the Communist Party of Vietnam has made an important theory contribution to the building of socialism in countries with a low level of development of forces and means of production.
At its sixth Congress in December 1986, the Communist Party of Vietnam made strategic decisions marking a transformation in all areas of the country's economic and political life, the Cuban diplomat said, expressing his impression at Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements, highlighting that Vietnam's economy is experiencing the fastest growth in Southeast Asia and one of the highest in the world, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam has now become an important factor in the international political arena, had an active participation in and made remarkable contributions to international organisations and forums, he said.
Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping (R) welcomes Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the occasion of his official visit to China from October 30 to November 1, 2022 (Photo: VNA)According to the diplomat, referring to Vietnam’s diplomatic achievements, one cannot help mentioning the “bamboo diplomacy” of smartness, flexibility, bravery and resilience which bears a hallmark of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.
Regarding the bilateral relations, he said that Cuba and Vietnam have maintained mutually-beneficial cooperation.
Cuba attaches importance to cooperation with Vietnam in the field of production of rice, maize and soybean, as well as essential consumer goods, and Vietnam is the largest Asian investor of Cuba.
The former diplomat expressed his belief that the Vietnam-Cuba economic relationship will develop further in the coming time, especially in the context that Cuba is taking many measures to strengthen its economy.
He also showed his wish that Vietnam will continue sharing its experiences and lessons in socio-economic development.
Fredesmán served as the Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam in the 1999-2004 and 2008-2013 tenures./.