Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 6 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman Hue’s visit to deepen Vietnam – Thailand enhanced strategic partnership: Official Vice chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Thailand by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue from December 7-10, saying that it demonstrates the importance that Vietnam attaches to the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership.

Politics PM demands priority to promoting economic growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has demanded priority be given to promoting economic growth and securing the best possible results for the aspects failing to meet targets this year.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao NA leaders meet T78 Friendship School's former teachers, students National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and his Lao counterpart Saysomphone Phomvihane on December 6 met with nearly 300 teachers and students in different generations of T78 Friendship High School within the framework of the Vietnamese leader's working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.