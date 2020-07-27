Vietnam actively contributes to establishment of ASEAN community (part 1)
Flag raising ceremony at the initiation that recognises Vietnam as the 7th official member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital, July 28, 1995 (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cam and Foreign Ministers of ASEAN members at the signing ceremony for a declaration on the admission of Cambodia as the 10th official member of ASEAN in Hanoi, April 30, 1999 (Photo: VNA)
High-level leaders of ASEAN member countries attend the signing ceremony of Kuala Lumpur Declaration on building ASEAN Charter, December 12, 2005 (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam hosts 11th and 12th ASEAN Summits in Hanoi during the country’s term of a rotating chair of the bloc and marking its 15th years since joining ASEAN (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the signing ceremony of the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children within the framework of 27th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 21, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung attends the signing ceremony of Kuala Lumpur Declaration on building ASEAN community in 2015 with a vision to 2025 within the framework of 27th ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
Flag raising ceremony marks the establishment of the ASEAN Community (December 31, 2015) in Hanoi, December 31, 2015 (Photo: VNA)
The ASEAN Economic Ministers – European Union (EU) Trade Commissioner Consultations within the framework of the 22nd ASEAN Economic Ministers Retreat is held to discuss areas of economic cooperation to enhance trade and investment between ASEAN and the EU, March 2016, Chiangmai, Thailand (Photo: VNA)
Chief of the General Staff General Do Ba Ty attends the 13th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Informal Meeting (ACDFIM-13) on March 14, 2016 in Laos under the theme ‘Strengthening defense cooperation for a dynamic ASEAN community’(Photo: VNA)
The 2nd ASEAN-China Youth Exchange Visit under the theme 'Education and Leadership' in Siem Reap, Cambodia, June 26th -30th, 2016 (Photo: VNA)