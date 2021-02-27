Vietnam actively contributes to global health development
-
President Ho Chi Minh visits Central Eye Hospital, 1956. (Photo: VNA)
-
Professors and physicians from Hospital Center Universitaire De Liege (Belgium) and physicians from 115 People's Hospital (Ho Chi Minh City) perform kidney laparoscopy on living donor, 2004. (Photo: VNA)
-
Health workers at Ngoc Lac district’s Health Clinic in Thanh Hoa province instruct Muong ethnics on how to impregnate Pyrethroid into bed nets to prevent malaria. (Photo: VNA)
-
Physicians perform transnational organ transplants with organs from a brain-dead donor in Cho Ray Hospital (Ho Chi Minh City), bringing life to two liver-failure and heart-failure patients in Vietnam - Germany Hospital (Hanoi), 2015. (Photo: Published by VNA)
-
Assoc. Prof. Nguyen Viet Tien, Deputy Minister of Health (green top, right), who carries out the first surrogacy case in the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and the baby’s biological parents, 2016. (Photo: VNA)
-
Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Kim Tien visits patient Ly Chuong Binh (Ha Giang), a lung recipient from living donors. Binh’s surgery is the first successful lung transplant from a living donor in Vietnam, 2017. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in Hanoi successfully cultures and isolates the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the lab on February 7, 2020, allowing quicker test results for nCoV, meaning thousands of samples could be tested a day. It served as a basis for the development of a vaccine against the virus. (Photo: Published by VNA)