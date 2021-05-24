Vietnam adds 56 domestic cases to COVID-19 tally
The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,790 cases, with 56 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Medical workers collect samples for COVID-19 testing. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The number of domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases in Vietnam has risen to 3,790 cases, with 56 patients confirmed in the past 12 hours to 6am on May 24, according to the Ministry of Health.
Of the new cases, 33 were recorded in Bac Giang province, eight in Hanoi, seven in Bac Ninh, five in Lang Son, two in Dien Bien and one in Hai Duong.
Meanwhile, Yen Bai, Quang Ngai, Dong Nai, Nghe An, Quang Ninh, and Quang Nam provinces went through 14 straight days without any new infections.
The country has recorded 1,485 imported cases so far.
As many as 2,220 domestic cases have been logged since the nation was hit by the fourth COVID-19 wave on April 27.
According to a report from the ministry’s Medical Examination Administration, the country has seen 2,721 recoveries and 42 deaths related to the disease.
Among active patients undergoing treatment, 56 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 31 twice, and 31 thrice.
A total of 173,440 people who came in close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, including 4,356 in hospitals, 36,126 in other quarantine sites, and 132,958 at their places of residence.
Since the pandemic has become more complicated, people are advised to strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K message: khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration)./.