Politics Vietnamese ambassador present credential letter to Madagascan President Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique and Madagascar Pham Hoang Kim presented his credential letter to Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina in the capital city of Antananarivo on May 17.

Politics Ambassador appreciates Saint Petersburg’s support for Vietnam - Russia ties Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highly valued the Legislative Assembly of Saint Petersburg’s support for relations between the two countries while meeting with Vice Chairman of the Assembly Nikolai Bondarenko on May 17.

Politics Engineering forces of Vietnam, Laos to boost cooperation Sen. Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, received a delegation of the Engineering Department of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army led by its Director Maj. Gen. Viengxay Xaysamone in Hanoi on May 19.

Politics Party leader’s book on socialism published in seven foreign languages The new versions in seven foreign languages of the book “Theory and Practice of Socialism in Vietnam” by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong made debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on May 19.