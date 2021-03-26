Vietnam aims to create own imprints as UNSC Chair
Vietnam is looking to leave its imprints as the Chair of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April through the Chair’s statements and resolutions built by Vietnam and other UNSC member countries, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese delegation to the UN, has stated.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency correspondents, Ambassador Quy said that Vietnam has both advantages and difficulties when assuming the post as the UNSC Chair next month.
One of the difficulties, he went on, is the emergence of new complicated issues, for example those related to Myanmar, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Yemen and Syria.
In addition, the differences in power countries’ stances on several issues also affect their relations when working at the UNSC.
However, Vietnam has the advantage of being a non-permanent member of the UNSC for 15 months. With experience it has accumulated, the country’s cooperation inside and outside the council has been smoother and more effective. According to the ambassador, Vietnam has received great support from other countries in this tenure.
He added that in recent months, major countries in the UNSC have made certain adjustments to and improvement of their relations, thus facilitating Vietnam’s working tenure.
Regarding the key matters in Vietnam’s Chairmanship month, Ambassador Quy said the most important event will take place on April 19 under the chair of a high-ranking Vietnamese leader, discussing how to promote and intensify cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations so as to boost dialogue and trust-building measures to prevent conflicts.
Another important event will be an open debate on actions against bombs and mines, slated for April 8.
The protection of essential infrastructure for civilians’ lives and sexual violence in conflicts will be also put on table during Vietnam’s Chairmanship month, Quy stated./.