Politics Vietnam’s 77th National Day marked in China Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai highlighted milestones in Vietnam’s development journey over the past 77 years during a banquet held in Beijing on September 9 to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Politics Vientiane meeting marks 60 years of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties A meeting was held in Vientiane on September 9 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two nations.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on September 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on September 9.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia look to beef up religious cooperation A delegation of the Government Committee for Religious Affairs led by its Vice Chairman Nguyen Tien Trong had a working session on September 8 with the delegation of the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs led by Head of Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH) Muhammad Aqil Irham.