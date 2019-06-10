An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines in an airport apron (Photo: VNA)

Passengers of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Russia’s flagship airline Aeroflot can board their domestic and international flights in the Vietnam-Russia air route when buying tickets of one airline starting June 11.It is the result of a code-share agreement between the two carriers, announced Vietnam Airlines on June 10.Accordingly, Vietnam Airlines’ passengers can board Aeroflot’s flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Moscow; and between Moscow and St. Petersburg, Ufa and Krasnodar.Meanwhile, passengers of Aeroflot may travel between Hanoi and Moscow and join domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines.The codeshare also supports bookings and check-in procedures for passengers of transit flights.Deputy Director General of Vietnam Airlines Le Hong Ha said codeshare helps the airlines bolster flights network, thereby boosting their presence in the region.It also offers chances for passengers to travel to famous destinations in Vietnam and Russia, he added, voicing his belief that the agreement will be a solid foundation for future cooperation of the carriers.The codeshare between Vietnam Airlines and Aeroflot on 11 routes forms part of a memorandum of understanding between the airlines signed in September 2018.In the coming time, the airlines plan to set up a joint venture and launch apron and catering services, and aircraft maintenance, among others.Vietnam Airlines is currently operating three direct flights per week between Hanoi and Moscow, with Skytrax’s four-star quality service on its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Meanwhile, Aeroflot runs nine flights per week between Moscow and Vietnam, with daily flight to Hanoi and twice weekly service to HCM City.As of the end of 2018, Vietnam Airlines transported more than 1.6 million passengers between Vietnam and Russia.Vietnam Airlines will move all of its operation in Moscow from Domodedovo Airport to Sheremetyevo Airport as from July 2.The move is aimed at increasing connectivity among flights to destinations in Russia and Europe through the route network from Sheremetyevo, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic, take-off and landing operations and the capacity of the cargo facilities.-VNA