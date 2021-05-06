Society Authorities move to handle illegal entry, exit Authorities in northern Quang Ninh and Dien Bien provinces and southern Binh Phuoc province on May 5 took actions against persons involved in illegal migration.

Society Thua Thien Hue lays 14 sets of martyrs’ remains to rest The Military High Command of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue held a ceremony at the Hue city Martyrs’ Cemetery on May 5 to receive and rebury 14 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in Laos during wartime.

Society Hanoi raises COVID-19 alert following new infections Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Chu Ngoc Anh has ordered drastically implementing COVID-19 prevention and control measures amid the complex and unexpected developments of the pandemic.