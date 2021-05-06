Vietnam Airlines allows free ticket change, refund amid COVID-19 resurgence
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines allows free-of-charge ticket change and refund for travellers with confirmed seats and departure date due to the complexity of the latest COVID-19 outbreak.
Passengers can receive a full refund or change their travel time in case of long flight delays, cancellation or early departure. It is also applicable for those requested to undergo quarantine or affected by lockdowns or travel restriction rules imposed by the government or other causes of force majeure, according to the airline.
The policy only applies to flights within Vietnam.
For tickets issued in booking offices, travellers are advised to contact the office where their tickets are issued or as an alternative, they can fill in form for Refund, Rebook requests at https://www.vietnamairlines.com/vn/en/support/customer-care/email-us.
For tickets issued on Vietnam Airlines websites/app, travellers are advised to send requests to Vietnam Airlines customer service centre through onlinesupport@vietnamairlines.com or fill in Refund, Rebook requests at https://www.vietnamairlines.com/vn/en/support/customer-care/change-refund.
The carrier is strictly enforcing preventive rules against the COVID-19, including requiring flyers to fill out health declarations and undergo a temperature check prior to boarding and refusing to transport passengers with suspected symptoms./.