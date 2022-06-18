Society Community-based groups help prevent illegal fishing Community-based groups in recent years have been helping protect marine environments and aquatic resources by detecting and preventing illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the central region.

Society Legal proceedings launched against seven Mongolian nationals for stealing property Legal proceedings have been initiated against seven Mongolian nationals involved in a theft of property worth nearly 1.2 billion VND ( about 51,800 USD).

Society Dien Bien holds reburial service for fallen Vietnamese soldiers A ceremony was held at Tong Khao cemetery in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on June 17 to rebury the remains of six Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives during international missions in Laos.

Society Two jailed for distorting COVID-19 fight Two people, both in Hanoi, have been jailed after spreading distorted information about the Party’s guidelines and policies on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.