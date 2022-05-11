An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will increase its flight frequency on eight air routes linking Vietnam with Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) starting May 15.

Three routes to the RoK will be resumed from June 1.

Routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Japan’s Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya each will see up to two new flights per week.



Flights from/to Da Nang and Tokyo will take to the skies again from July 1.

As the result, the carrier will operate 25-30 weekly flights from Hanoi and HCM City to major cities of Japan.

Vietnam Airlines will add 3-4 flights per week into routes linking Hanoi and HCM City with Seoul capital city of the RoK from May 15.

It is to resume the Hanoi-Busan and Da Nang-Seoul routes from June 1, and the HCM City-Busan a month later.

Wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft will be used on the routes.

On the occasion, the airline will roll out promotional tickets in routes from/to Hanoi-Busan, Da Nang-Seoul for flights departing from June 1 to the end of this year./.