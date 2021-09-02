Vietnam Airlines pilots IATA Travel Pass on flight to Europe
A checkin booth of Vietnam Airlines at an airport (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines successfully piloted the IATA Travel Pass on a flight from Hanoi to London on September 2 with the participation of 18 passengers.
This part of the cooperation agreement signed by the carrier and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in May.
The travel pass integrates leading digital solutions such as no-touch air travel, biometric data and e-health certificates with COVID-19 test result and vaccination.
With a quick and simple procedure, it is hoped to facilitate safe and easy travel between nations in the context of the pandemic.
The airline is set to pilot the mechanism in flights from Hanoi to Seoul on September 12; to London on September 21; and weekly ones to Tokyo.
Vietnam Airlines’ Flight VN310 between Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport and Tokyo’s Narita airport on August 12 was the first of the carrier to pilot the application of the IATA Travel Pass.
The airline hopes that the successful test of the electronic health passport will be a basis for the Vietnamese Government to consider officially recognising this mechanism, speeding up the resumption of international flights in the near future./.