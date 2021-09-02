Business Workshop highlights efficiency of Vietnam’s consistent macro policies Vietnam’s economy has achieved stable growth thanks to consistent macro policies, contributing to promoting the role of the private sector, heard a workshop on Vietnam's economic situation and stock market held by Dragon Capital company on September 1 in London.

Business Vietnam a bright spot for UK investors: Ambassador Vietnam is still a bright spot for foreign businesses, Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has affirmed with representatives of British business circle

Business Online trade promotion - Leverage to boost connectivity, improve brands Online trade promotion is currently considered as an effective solution for businesses to maintain contacts with their export markets and also a tool to learn about market trends, developments and demand.

Business Vietnam attends CPTPP ministerial-level talks A Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, attended at a ministerial-level talks of the 11-member Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) on September 1.