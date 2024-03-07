Business Domestic gold prices set new record Domestic gold prices increased on March 7 morning to a new record at 81.25 VND (3,290 USD) million per tael (one tael is equivalent to 1.33 ounces) for SJC gold bars and 68,8 million VND for gold rings, after global prices hit an all-time high of 2,152.09 USD per ounce a day earlier.

Business Townhouse, villa transactions fall in HCM City Townhouse and villa transactions in Ho Chi Minh City have fallen to the lowest in the last five years with their primary supply reaching only 40% and a low absorption rate, according to real estate consultancy Savills Vietnam.

Business Businesses using foreign employees helped to solve difficulties A dialogue was held in Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 to help enterprises using foreign employees deal with difficulties and obstacles.

Business Wood, furniture industry advised to improve added value Experts gathered at the Vietnam wood and furniture forum in Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 to discuss ways ahead for the sector which is facing formidable challenges posed by global economic slowdown, widespread inflation and conflicts.