Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A representative of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on November 20 that the airline has been fully complying with COVID-19 prevention and control regulations, including sterilising aircraft.



Since midnight on March 25, the carrier has also been spraying disinfectant in all aircraft on domestic routes after landing in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City.



It has also spent more on antiseptic equipment, especially at Hanoi’s Noi Bai and HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport, thus ensuring the absolute safety of passengers and crew members.



According to a representative, the Health Ministry’s Department of Preventive Medicine recently requested the sterilisation of aircraft carrying foreigners to Vietnam./.